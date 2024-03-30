Constant Guidance Financial LLC Takes $575,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 354.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

