Contrasting Coya Therapeutics (COYA) and Its Competitors

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) is one of 982 publicly-traded companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Coya Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Coya Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coya Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coya Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coya Therapeutics N/A -42.53% -37.57% Coya Therapeutics Competitors -2,609.69% -207.26% -29.72%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coya Therapeutics $6.00 million -$7.99 million -12.72 Coya Therapeutics Competitors $2.10 billion $129.12 million -6.14

This table compares Coya Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Coya Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Coya Therapeutics. Coya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coya Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coya Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coya Therapeutics Competitors 5791 17765 43253 883 2.58

Coya Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.13%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 68.88%. Given Coya Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coya Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Coya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Coya Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coya Therapeutics peers beat Coya Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy. It is developing COYA 101, an autologous regulatory T-cell product candidate that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for use in the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's product candidates in IND-enabling studies include COYA 301, a low-dose interleukin 2 Treg-enhancing biologic for use in the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia; and COYA 302, a biologic combination for subcutaneous and/or intravenous administration intended to enhance Treg function while depleting T effector function and activated macrophages for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. It is also developing COYA 201, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate that is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases; and COYA 206, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate, which is in discovery stage. The company has a collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA for the development and commercialization of COYA 302, an investigational combination therapy for treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

