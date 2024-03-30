Contrasting ImmunityBio (IBRX) & Its Rivals

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ImmunityBio to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $620,000.00 -$583.20 million -4.63 ImmunityBio Competitors $567.43 million -$36.23 million 7.32

Analyst Ratings

ImmunityBio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio. ImmunityBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ImmunityBio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 1 0 0 2.00 ImmunityBio Competitors 1411 4368 11600 201 2.60

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.89%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 102.15%. Given ImmunityBio’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -93,761.41% N/A -114.56% ImmunityBio Competitors -4,132.63% -178.39% -45.73%

Summary

ImmunityBio rivals beat ImmunityBio on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies. Its lead biologic commercial product candidate is Anktiva, an IL-15 superagonist antibody-cytokine fusion protein for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ with or without Ta or T1 disease. The company also develops other therapeutic agents for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, lung, colorectal, and ovarian cancers, as well as glioblastoma multiforme, acute myeloid leukemia, and human immunodeficiency virus. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with LadRx Corporation, GlobeImmune, Inc., Access to Advanced Health Institute, 3M Innovative Properties Company, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

