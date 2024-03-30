Contrasting ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTW)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRTW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ManpowerGroup and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 2 5 2 0 2.00 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus price target of $83.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 0.47% 12.60% 3.44% Recruiter.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Recruiter.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $18.91 billion 0.20 $88.80 million $1.67 46.49 Recruiter.com Group $10.09 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based services; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent solutions. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

