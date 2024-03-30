Contrasting Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Photronics and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Beam Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Photronics presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.85%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.65%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Photronics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $897.32 million 2.00 $125.49 million $2.23 12.70 Beam Global $22.00 million 4.40 -$19.68 million ($1.73) -3.93

This table compares Photronics and Beam Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Photronics has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 15.34% 10.37% 8.69% Beam Global -34.05% -50.60% -36.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Photronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Photronics beats Beam Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates. The company offers electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

