Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.67

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.67 and traded as high as $102.17. Cooper Companies shares last traded at $101.46, with a volume of 887,890 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,324 shares of company stock worth $5,675,019 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

