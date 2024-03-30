Copa (NYSE:CPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 117,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 287,747 shares.The stock last traded at $103.68 and had previously closed at $102.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CPA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Copa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPA

Copa Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Copa by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,236 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Copa by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,944,000 after purchasing an additional 267,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after purchasing an additional 68,592 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,948,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,060,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.