Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 12.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Copart worth $35,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $57.92 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

