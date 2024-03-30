Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 12.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Copart worth $35,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $57.92 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81.
Insider Activity at Copart
In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
