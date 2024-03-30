Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Price Target Raised to GBX 12

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Corero Network Security Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CNS stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £45.79 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.66. Corero Network Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.65 ($0.13). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Corero Network Security Company Profile
