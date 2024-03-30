Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Price Target Raised to GBX 12

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corero Network Security Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNS stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £45.79 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.66. Corero Network Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.65 ($0.13). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

