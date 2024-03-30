Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 29th total of 903,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.72. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $298,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $221,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $298,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $310,254.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 441,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,826,552.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,738 shares of company stock worth $3,455,824. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Couchbase by 65.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

