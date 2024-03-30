Critical Contrast: InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) & Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InnovAge and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 2 2 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

InnovAge currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.66%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

InnovAge has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $720.80 million 0.84 -$6.52 million ($0.25) -17.76 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $24.01 billion 0.63 -$639.61 million $0.11 61.55

InnovAge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0.71% 4.88% 2.02%

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats InnovAge on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, dialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.