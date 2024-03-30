CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

CSX stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

