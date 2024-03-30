Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 3.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,182,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $294.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $297.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

