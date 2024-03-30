CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. CV Sciences had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 10.32%.
CV Sciences Price Performance
CVSI stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
About CV Sciences
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CV Sciences
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.