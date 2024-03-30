CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. CV Sciences had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 10.32%.

CV Sciences Price Performance

CVSI stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

