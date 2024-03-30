CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

