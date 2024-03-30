DA Davidson Weighs in on Banc of California, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Banc of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banc of California by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Banc of California by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Banc of California by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.66%.

About Banc of California



Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

