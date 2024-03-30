David Schwimmer Sells 11,999 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($121.88), for a total value of £1,157,183.56 ($1,462,382.86).

David Schwimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($116.86), for a total value of £421,940.61 ($533,224.58).

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,490 ($119.93) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,110.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,829.27. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,706 ($97.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,696 ($122.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6,876.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($1.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. This represents a yield of 0.89%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £100.44 ($126.93).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

