David Schwimmer Sells 11,999 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($121.88), for a total value of £1,157,183.56 ($1,462,382.86).

David Schwimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 7th, David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($116.86), for a total value of £421,940.61 ($533,224.58).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.1 %

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 9,490 ($119.93) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,110.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,829.27. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7,706 ($97.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,696 ($122.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6,876.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($1.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. This represents a yield of 0.89%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £100.44 ($126.93).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.