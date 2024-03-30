Day & Ennis LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after buying an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

