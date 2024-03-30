Day & Ennis LLC Buys Shares of 16,058 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Day & Ennis LLC owned about 0.17% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.