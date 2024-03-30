Day & Ennis LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $480.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.29 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

