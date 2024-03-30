Day & Ennis LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $187.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.86. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

