Day & Ennis LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

