Day & Ennis LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.04.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

