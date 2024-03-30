Day & Ennis LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $58.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.