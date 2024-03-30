Day & Ennis LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

