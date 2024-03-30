Day & Ennis LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

