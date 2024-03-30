Day & Ennis LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

