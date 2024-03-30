Day & Ennis LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIG opened at $182.61 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

