Day & Ennis LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000.

IFRA opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

