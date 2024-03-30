Day & Ennis LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

