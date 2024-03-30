Desjardins Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$13.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.70.

TSE CAS opened at C$9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cascades has a one year low of C$9.36 and a one year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$996.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 0.8248588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

