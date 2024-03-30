Digital Transformation Opportunities (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Trading 95.1% Higher

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 95.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.89. 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 5,757.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.

