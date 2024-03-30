Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DIHP opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

