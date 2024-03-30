Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 407,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 347,296 shares.The stock last traded at $47.04 and had previously closed at $47.05.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.