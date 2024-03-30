Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 27.2% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $39,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

