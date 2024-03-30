Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.06

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.06 and last traded at $57.05, with a volume of 25651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.96.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

