Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 966,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of DFUS opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $57.15.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
