Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,217,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,397,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,023.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 552,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 503,036 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,348,000. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,416,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAU opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.