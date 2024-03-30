Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.43

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 5737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

