Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 483,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 8.2% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DFAX opened at $25.44 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.