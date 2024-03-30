Diploma (LON:DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 4,400

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($48.02) to GBX 4,400 ($55.60) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday.

Get Diploma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Diploma

Diploma Price Performance

Diploma Company Profile

LON DPLM opened at GBX 3,722 ($47.04) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,391.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,255.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The company has a market cap of £4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4,135.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,574 ($32.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,870 ($48.91).

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.