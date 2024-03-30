Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, April 15th (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

SOXS opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $2,964,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,297 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 362.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

