DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. DNOW traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 39589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNOW
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNOW
DNOW Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.48.
DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
DNOW Company Profile
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.
See Also
