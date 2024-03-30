DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. DNOW traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 39589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com cut shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get DNOW alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNOW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNOW

DNOW Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DNOW during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 926,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DNOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.48.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.