Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$16.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIR.UN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$11.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.23.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

