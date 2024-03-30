Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) vs. Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Financial Survey

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dunelm Group and Auto Trader Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunelm Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Auto Trader Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dunelm Group and Auto Trader Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunelm Group $1.97 billion 1.42 $182.96 million N/A N/A Auto Trader Group $602.89 million 13.42 $281.92 million N/A N/A

Auto Trader Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dunelm Group.

Profitability

This table compares Dunelm Group and Auto Trader Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dunelm Group has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Trader Group has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dunelm Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Auto Trader Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds. It also offers range of home decor products, such as wall art and décor, mirrors, clocks, ornaments, pictures and frames, candle and home fragrance, flower and plants, vases, decorative trays and bowls, kid's decor, plant pots, cushions, throws, draught excluders, doorstops, bean bags, and letterbox flowers, as well as housewarming, engagement, anniversary, and wedding gifts; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, table and desk lamps, floor lamps, and pendants and lamp shades; and paint, wallpaper, DIY and upcycling, and haberdashery products. In addition, the company provides kitchen and utility products comprising cooking, dining, electrical, utility, and pet products; bathroom accessories, as well as furniture and decor products; storage products, such as travel and luggage, home, clothes, and kitchen storage; kids bedroom, furniture, nursery, and accessories products; and Christmas products and winter essentials. It operates through a network of stores, as well as sells its products through an online store at dunelm.com. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Syston, the United Kingdom.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

