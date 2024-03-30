Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect Duos Technologies Group to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOT opened at $4.34 on Friday. Duos Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.34% of Duos Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software.

