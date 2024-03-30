DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 2.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. State Street Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

