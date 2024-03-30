DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.82. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 225,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

