Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 18th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Dynacor Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Dynacor Group stock opened at C$4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$168.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.70. Dynacor Group has a 12 month low of C$2.88 and a 12 month high of C$4.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of C$89.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.