EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Releases Earnings Results

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.66%.
EACO Price Performance
EACO opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. EACO has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.
About EACO
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EACO
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for EACO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EACO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.