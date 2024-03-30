EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Releases Earnings Results

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 5.66%.

EACO Price Performance

EACO opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. EACO has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

